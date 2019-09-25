Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Stockbridge Partners Has Decreased Stake by $73.20 Million as Share Value Rose; Parkwood Raised Stake in Anthem (ANTM)

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 9,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 61,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.25M, up from 51,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $248.19. About 1.82 million shares traded or 24.75% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 59.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 338,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 229,668 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.61 million, down from 568,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $256.66. About 278,518 shares traded or 32.92% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Comerica Financial Bank has 0.05% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Van Eck Assocs Corporation has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 312,153 shares. Washington Capital Management owns 2,500 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 98,699 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 426,836 shares. Hhr Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.93% or 243,149 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 49,872 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,195 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 14 shares. 20,890 are held by Granite Investment Ltd Liability. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Lpl Financial Limited Co stated it has 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 3.41 million were accumulated by Vanguard.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67 million for 59.41 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.35 million shares to 9.34M shares, valued at $300.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.