Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Stockbridge Partners Cut Holding by $61.76 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Towercrest Capital Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Boosted by $385,749 as Share Price Rose

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22M, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $233.05. About 56,916 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $209.85. About 18.10M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,746 shares to 16,617 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 7,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,302 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 171,700 shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $224.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 591,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

