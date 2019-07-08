Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Stockbridge Partners Cut Holding as Stock Declined; Wellington Shields & Company Upped Its Position in International Business Machine (IBM) by $310,200 as Shares Declined

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 27,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.09M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $218.89. About 132,016 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Why I See Upside – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The FDA Taps IBM for Pharmaceutical Blockchain Pilot – The Motley Fool” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM, Cloudera Announce Strategic Partnership – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,200 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,831 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 7,114 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Keystone Fincl Planning, Ohio-based fund reported 30,998 shares. 22,601 are owned by Essex Fin Ser. M Kraus Co owns 1.24% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,982 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Ent Finance has 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,490 shares. Girard Prtn Limited owns 2,007 shares. Assets Inv Limited Liability Co holds 21,000 shares. 1St Source Bancshares reported 39,396 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited holds 0.47% or 5.89M shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Checchi Advisers Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Trust Of Vermont holds 0.53% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 43,446 shares. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 176,494 shares. Pggm Investments invested 0.85% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tyler Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lamar Advertising Co (REIT) (LAMR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies Announces 2019 Maine App Challenge Winners – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bares Capital owns 139,640 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,633 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 48,920 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,190 shares. 390,263 were reported by Sq Advisors Ltd Com. Wisconsin Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3.19% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Creative Planning reported 0.11% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Blair William Il stated it has 424,804 shares. Comgest Glob Sas invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 1,316 were reported by First Manhattan Company. Sei Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 291,189 are held by Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Service Gp Inc has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 20,363 shares or 0.09% of the stock.