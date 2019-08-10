Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Sq Advisors Trimmed Holding; First Commonwealth Financial Has Boosted Its Danaher (DHR) Stake

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.26 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 419,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 390,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77 million, down from 809,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $255.54. About 200,757 shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,894 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tompkins Corporation has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 214 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 32,351 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 9,707 shares. American Gru invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Voya Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 15,901 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 11,151 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,200 shares. Vanguard Group has 3.41M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Norris Perne French Llp Mi invested 1.34% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Art Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 19,798 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0.45% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And Incorporated holds 22,279 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Permanens Limited Partnership invested in 7,500 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability reported 0.19% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Trustmark Bancorporation Department has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 190,290 shares. New York-based Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.47% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mackenzie Fincl has 3.31 million shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Asset Management stated it has 36,671 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.19% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mitchell Capital stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Equitec Specialists Ltd Liability reported 0.63% stake. 92 were reported by Lifeplan Fincl Grp. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.61% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,456 shares to 1,971 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,953 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

