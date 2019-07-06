Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Sq Advisors Cut Holding by $85.54 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 315 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 27/04/2018 – Blue Origin is aiming to launch its New Shepard rocket for the eighth time on Sunday, Jeff Bezos said in a tweet. via @cnbctech

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 419,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 390,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77 million, down from 809,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $221.99. About 72,326 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 7.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.94 per share. TYL’s profit will be $38.72M for 54.95 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital Advsr, California-based fund reported 122,145 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 361,368 shares. 214 were accumulated by Tompkins Fincl. Rgm Cap holds 5.92% or 426,909 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 12,119 shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.93% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Wisconsin Cap Ltd holds 3.19% or 17,539 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 31,852 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1,085 were accumulated by Natixis. Advisers Lc holds 0.04% or 26,506 shares. Prudential invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 39 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 7,152 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 246,812 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 89,361 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,175 were reported by Lazard Asset Management Lc. Intersect Ltd Liability Co owns 1,498 shares. Capital Mngmt Va holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 298 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 2.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Checchi Advisers Lc owns 3,669 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank holds 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 18,836 shares. Stevens First Principles Advisors stated it has 45 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.13% or 145 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 54,963 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 15,207 are owned by Sta Wealth Management Limited. Godsey & Gibb Associates reported 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 4,889 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 905 shares stake. Cap Invsts holds 1.69% or 3.92M shares in its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And holds 3.5% or 2,750 shares.