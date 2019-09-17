Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Riverbridge Partners Has Upped Its Holding; Zwj Investment Counsel Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $776,516; Shares Rose

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 183,391 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.11 million, down from 190,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75. About 6.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 85,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 406,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.91 million, up from 321,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $257.65. About 153,038 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Inc has 5,663 shares. Cls Invests Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,834 shares. Legacy Partners accumulated 36,330 shares. Pathstone Family Office holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,925 shares. 239,567 are owned by Smith Asset Mngmt L P. 80,743 are owned by Robecosam Ag. Atlas Browninc accumulated 33,832 shares. Nomura Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 110,422 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tower Bridge Advsrs stated it has 84,072 shares. Mathes holds 0.2% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc holds 0.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.20M shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 0.45% or 180,452 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs invested 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Milestone Grp reported 3,066 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.14 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,450 shares to 9,055 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 33,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,238 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Company. California State Teachers Retirement owns 60,007 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 14,744 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Timessquare Capital Limited holds 0.95% or 572,923 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 0.23% or 272,225 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 12,582 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. Texas Yale reported 14,615 shares. 6,600 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 4,361 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants owns 12,061 shares. Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). State Street Corporation invested in 918,768 shares or 0.01% of the stock.