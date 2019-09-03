Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Nbw Capital Increased Position; General Electric (GE) Valuation Rose While North Star Asset Management Lowered by $323,298 Its Position

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 2,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 25,634 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 23,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $255.15. About 111,788 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 35,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 182,509 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 218,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 25.34 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor -Monica IF24 Interface System; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N SAYS IT MAY ANNOUNCE SALE OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS IN MID-2018, SEES STRONG INTEREST; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Rev $28.66B; 19/04/2018 – The engine was manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 15.77 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Life Stragy Md Grth (VSMGX) by 37,411 shares to 219,459 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp by 36,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 21,079 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 58,449 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 0.08% stake. 1.61 million are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 0.41% or 487,751 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.4% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 90,000 shares. Grassi has 0.75% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 505,500 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Psagot House has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rock Point Advisors reported 31,977 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 54,782 shares. Commerce Bank has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Caprock Group Inc holds 0.75% or 388,553 shares. Graybill Bartz Associate Ltd holds 1.26% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 181,115 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 49,407 shares stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. The insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2,271 shares to 51,004 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,275 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti.