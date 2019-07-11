Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Nbw Capital Has Lifted Its Position by $432,684; Ativo Capital Management Has Increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake by $519,478

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 2,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,634 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 23,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $225.99. About 12,702 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 11,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,030 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 256,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 170,463 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 66 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 6,655 shares. Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 134 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Shine Investment Advisory Ser has 168 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation invested in 100,841 shares. Telemus Ltd reported 7,230 shares stake. Amer Century Cos Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Aperio Limited invested in 264,881 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Lc holds 0.16% or 16,250 shares in its portfolio. Principal Inc has 17,071 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambiar Limited Liability owns 5.88M shares for 6.51% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 18,521 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.61% or 330,402 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,529 shares to 13,294 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp America Holdin (NYSE:LH) by 5,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,014 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti by 13,403 shares to 38,540 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,247 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).