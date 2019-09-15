Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Blackrock Increased Position by $18.08 Million as Stock Rose; Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Holding Boosted by Westfield Capital Management Company Lp

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 83,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 3.89M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840.09M, up from 3.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $256.7. About 212,895 shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 200,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.29 million, up from 840,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 439,076 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 108.46 million shares to 583,500 shares, valued at $81.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24.77M shares, and cut its stake in Qudian Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares invested 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 5,383 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,766 shares or 0% of the stock. Frontier Invest Mngmt holds 1,063 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.45% or 4,882 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The holds 62,511 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 69,137 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Management Com reported 4,667 shares. Moreover, Connors Investor Svcs Inc has 1.11% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Advsr Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,629 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 49,872 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Lc reported 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 11,300 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 147,227 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Tyler Technologies, Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.