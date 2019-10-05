Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Aqr Capital Management Raised Stake; Css Has Trimmed Weibo (WB) Position by $989,000; Stock Declined

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 208.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 2,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, up from 1,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $262.29. About 230,417 shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Css Llc decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 2.15M shares traded or 3.62% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $145.48 million for 17.49 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc (Put) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 14,095 shares to 21,634 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 60,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,232 shares, and cut its stake in Alcoa Corp.