Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Ameritas Investment Partners Increased Stake; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stock Value Rose While Manikay Partners Has Lowered Holding by $12.00 Million

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 1.35 million shares traded or 17.47% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 06/04/2018 – BHP MINERALS AMERICAS UNIT HEAD MALCHUK SPEAKING IN CHILE; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Cut 1% to A$35.20, GBP17.10, ZAR285 by Macquarie; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 30/04/2018 – COOPER, AWE, MITSUI TO BUY BHP’S 90% STAKE IN MINERVA CASINO; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Higher Commodity Prices Lift Return on Capital to Roughly 14%; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It; 26/03/2018 – Cimic Says Thiess Wins A$185M BHP Mount Arthur Coal Contract; 06/04/2018 – BHP EXPECTS TO CUT FRESH WATER USE 15% IN NEXT 5 YEARS GLOBALLY; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Higher Oil Prices, Lower US Tax Rate Encouraging Interest

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 39.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 4,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 15,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 11,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 229,571 shares traded or 19.89% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 11,920 shares to 3,466 shares, valued at $132,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,727 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank & Trust reported 1,198 shares. 7,800 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Comgest Glob Investors Sas stated it has 28,100 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Granite Point Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 2,000 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 10,027 shares. 48,622 are held by Prudential. 12,253 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Commerce Ltd. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc stated it has 14,052 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 3,963 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company has 2,302 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 32,351 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 3,604 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 83,601 shares.

