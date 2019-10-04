Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Reaches $260.83 High on Oct, 4; Sasol LTD. American Depositary Shares (SSL) SI Increased By 14.87%

The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) reached all time high today, Oct, 4 and still has $276.48 target or 6.00% above today’s $260.83 share price. This indicates more upside for the $10.06B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $276.48 PT is reached, the company will be worth $603.84M more. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $260.83. About 32,242 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition

Sasol LTD. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:SSL) had an increase of 14.87% in short interest. SSL’s SI was 1.03M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 14.87% from 897,800 shares previously. With 248,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Sasol LTD. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:SSL)’s short sellers to cover SSL’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 52,764 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 28/05/2018 – Racial Exclusion From Sasol Share Plan Means Strike Is Possible; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD AYOJ.J -DEAL IN ORDER FOR AYO TECHNOLOGY TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE A SET OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO SASOL; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Announcement Regarding Closing Of Period During Which Solbe1 Election Right Was Capable Of Being Exercised; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Mining Operations Significantly Impacted by Four Fatalities Since December; 08/05/2018 – SASOL CO-CEO STEPHEN CORNELL COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 12/03/2018 – Long-Term Marketing Agreement Between Sasol and HELM AG; 19/04/2018 – Sasol Mining Production Hit Following Fatalities; 19/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE THE UPPER END OF MARKET GUIDANCE FOR GAS PRODUCTION OF 114 – 118 BSCF; 22/05/2018 – SASOL LTD SOLJ.J : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 475 RAND FROM 470 RAND

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. The company has market cap of $10.66 billion. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals divisions. It has a 16.09 P/E ratio. The firm operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in gas and oil exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia fertilizers.

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28600 highest and $28500 lowest target. $285.50’s average target is 9.46% above currents $260.83 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 5 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 27 by JMP Securities.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67M for 60.38 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.06 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 80.01 P/E ratio. The company??s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.