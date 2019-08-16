Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Reaches $257.76 52-Week High; Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Had 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Slate Office REIT has $7.5 highest and $6 lowest target. $6.83’s average target is 16.55% above currents $5.86 stock price. Slate Office REIT had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by IBC on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. The stock of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by GMP Securities with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. See Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) latest ratings:

04/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) hit a new 52-week high and has $265.49 target or 3.00% above today’s $257.76 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.88B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $265.49 price target is reached, the company will be worth $296.49 million more. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $257.76. About 43,944 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois

More notable recent Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Slate Office REIT’s (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Something To Consider Before Buying Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) For The 6.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Slate Office REIT’s (TSE:SOT.UN) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:TNT.UN) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Slate Office REIT, a diversified commercial real estate investment trust, focused on the ownership and acquisition of industrial, office, and retail real estate primarily in Canada. The company has market cap of $406.69 million. As of March 8, 2013, the firm portfolio consists of approximately 1.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. It has a 5.08 P/E ratio. It has 18 properties in Manitoba; 4 properties in Alberta; 2 properties in Saskatchewan; 2 properties in Ontario; and 1 property in the Northwest Territories.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 39,124 shares traded. Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $210 lowest target. $246.25’s average target is -4.47% below currents $257.76 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Benchmark maintained the shares of TYL in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained the shares of TYL in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

