Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) EPS Estimated At $1.01; Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shorts Up By 19.3%

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report $1.01 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.45% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. TYL’s profit would be $38.73M giving it 55.44 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 6.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $223.98. About 14,597 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term

Document Security Systems Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) had an increase of 19.3% in short interest. DSS’s SI was 244,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.3% from 205,200 shares previously. With 61,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Document Security Systems Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s short sellers to cover DSS’s short positions. The SI to Document Security Systems Inc’s float is 0.68%. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.0065 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4825. About 515,250 shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) has declined 17.05% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DSS News: 30/03/2018 – Defense Security: 03/30/18 ATTENTION: NCAISS, NISS, ISFD, STEPP, and OBMS are currently unavailable. DSS OCIO is investigating; 20/04/2018 – Defense Security: 04/20/18 Attention DSS IT System Users: Scheduled Maintenance Outage OCIO is planning a scheduled maintenance; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 18/04/2018 – Defense Security: 04/18/18 ATTENTION DSS IT System USERS: OCIO is planning a scheduled maintenance outage that requires service; 17/04/2018 – Defense Security: 04/17/18 ATTENTION DSS IT System USERS: OCIO will be conducting a scheduled maintenance of the NCAISS; 26/03/2018 – Document Security Systems: Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims Invalid; 22/04/2018 – DJ Document Security Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSS); 14/05/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 06/04/2018 – Defense Security: 04/07/18 Attention DSS IT System Users: OCIO is planning a scheduled maintenance outage that requires service; 15/05/2018 – Document Security 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Among 3 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Hold”. Northland Capital maintained the shares of TYL in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.59 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 65.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.09 million. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It has a 5.74 P/E ratio. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc.