Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) and VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Comparing side by side

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) and VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW), both competing one another are Technical & System Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies Inc. 256 4.97 37.92M 3.38 69.04 VMware Inc. 147 2.53 76.37M 4.78 36.54

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tyler Technologies Inc. and VMware Inc. VMware Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Tyler Technologies Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Tyler Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than VMware Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies Inc. 14,785,355.01% 10.1% 7.5% VMware Inc. 51,899,422.36% 35.4% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Tyler Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. VMware Inc.’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tyler Technologies Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival VMware Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tyler Technologies Inc. and VMware Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 VMware Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

Tyler Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $285.5, and a 11.41% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of VMware Inc. is $175.14, which is potential 20.06% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that VMware Inc. seems more appealing than Tyler Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.5% of Tyler Technologies Inc. shares and 69.9% of VMware Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Tyler Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of VMware Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyler Technologies Inc. 4.3% 5.82% 3.29% 23.17% 4.1% 25.58% VMware Inc. -3.37% 3.39% -13.82% 19.2% 45.44% 27.24%

For the past year Tyler Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than VMware Inc.

Summary

VMware Inc. beats Tyler Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 14 factors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services. It also offers products to automate various city functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. In addition, the company provides integrated suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, as well as single county systems; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal properties; tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; public safety software solutions; and software applications that enhance and automate records and document management operations. Further, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; professional IT services, including software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, and product modifications; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions, as well as customer support services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.

VMware, Inc. provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions in the United States and internationally. Its virtualization infrastructure solutions includes a suite of products and services designed to deliver a software-defined data center(SDDC), run on industry-standard desktop computers, servers, and mobile devices; and supports a range of operating system and application environments, as well as networking and storage infrastructures. The company offers VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement. It also provides SDDC suites, including VMware vCloud suite, vSphere with Operations Management, and VMware vRealize suite for building and managing a cloud infrastructure for use with the vSphere platform. In addition, the company offers Cloud Foundation, a SDDC delivery independent platform that can be deployed on-premises or run as-a-service. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware vCloud Air Network and vCloud Air; and end-user computing solutions that enable customers to securely deliver access to applications and data for their end users from various devices. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution; and a collaboration with Trend Micro Incorporated. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.