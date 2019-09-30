Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) and PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Contrasting side by side

Both Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) and PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) are each other’s competitor in the Technical & System Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies Inc. 256 4.83 37.92M 3.38 69.04 PTC Inc. 66 1.27 103.53M -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tyler Technologies Inc. and PTC Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies Inc. 14,783,625.73% 10.1% 7.5% PTC Inc. 156,248,113.49% 5.5% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Tyler Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PTC Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyler Technologies Inc. Its rival PTC Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. PTC Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyler Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tyler Technologies Inc. and PTC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PTC Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

$285.5 is Tyler Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 11.41%. Competitively the consensus price target of PTC Inc. is $96.14, which is potential 42.66% upside. The data provided earlier shows that PTC Inc. appears more favorable than Tyler Technologies Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.5% of Tyler Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.5% of PTC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tyler Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of PTC Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyler Technologies Inc. 4.3% 5.82% 3.29% 23.17% 4.1% 25.58% PTC Inc. -26% -25.25% -22.92% -20.47% -25.82% -18.24%

For the past year Tyler Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while PTC Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tyler Technologies Inc. beats PTC Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services. It also offers products to automate various city functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. In addition, the company provides integrated suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, as well as single county systems; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal properties; tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; public safety software solutions; and software applications that enhance and automate records and document management operations. Further, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; professional IT services, including software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, and product modifications; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions, as well as customer support services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. It also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to rapidly author and publish AR experiences; Vuforia, an AR technology platform to build applications that see and interact with things; Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Creo View solution to share 3D computer-aided design information, and support drawings and documents from a multitude of sources. Further, it provides Servigistics, a suite of software products that enable a systematic approach to service lifecycle management; and Servigistics Arbortext, an enterprise software suite which allows manufacturers to create, illustrate, manage, and publish technical and service parts information, as well as offers consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.