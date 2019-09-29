Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Technical & System Software company, Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Tyler Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.54% of all Technical & System Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of Tyler Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.93% of all Technical & System Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Tyler Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies Inc. 14,783,625.73% 10.10% 7.50% Industry Average 16.10% 12.14% 6.31%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Tyler Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies Inc. 37.92M 256 69.04 Industry Average 240.19M 1.49B 40.45

Tyler Technologies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Tyler Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 3.50 2.86

With consensus target price of $285.5, Tyler Technologies Inc. has a potential upside of 11.41%. The potential upside of the rivals is 103.41%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Tyler Technologies Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tyler Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyler Technologies Inc. 4.3% 5.82% 3.29% 23.17% 4.1% 25.58% Industry Average 4.92% 5.22% 12.13% 23.61% 50.76% 48.47%

For the past year Tyler Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Tyler Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Tyler Technologies Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.99 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. Tyler Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyler Technologies Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Tyler Technologies Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.93. In other hand, Tyler Technologies Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.02 which is 1.69% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tyler Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Tyler Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat Tyler Technologies Inc.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services. It also offers products to automate various city functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. In addition, the company provides integrated suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, as well as single county systems; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal properties; tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; public safety software solutions; and software applications that enhance and automate records and document management operations. Further, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; professional IT services, including software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, and product modifications; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions, as well as customer support services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.