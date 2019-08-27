Tyler Tech (TYL) Market Valuation Rose While North Star Asset Management Boosted by $454,716 Its Holding; As Dycom Inds (DY) Stock Rose, First Washington Increased Position

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Tech (TYL) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 2,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 20,021 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 17,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $257.26. About 168,150 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 22,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 76,405 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 53,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 613,748 shares traded or 74.50% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 25,570 shares to 29,723 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc by 33,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,620 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis (NYSE:BMS) by 20,500 shares to 514,195 shares, valued at $28.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) by 8,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,832 shares, and cut its stake in Templeton Dragon(Cl End) (TDF).

