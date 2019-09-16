Tygh Capital Management Upped Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding; Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) stake by 46.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc acquired 20,800 shares as Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)’s stock rose 20.61%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 65,653 shares with $7.56M value, up from 44,853 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc now has $4.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 39,831 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 35 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 33 reduced and sold stock positions in Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 24.00 million shares, down from 24.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 29 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 36,369 shares traded. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund for 391,473 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 2.31 million shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.24% invested in the company for 1.74 million shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Investments Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 305,541 shares.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. The company has market cap of $890.75 million. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the real estate sector including REITs.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $19,517 activity.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity. Lloyd Karole bought $85,219 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Trust Co holds 45,000 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Stifel has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Eidelman Virant Cap, Missouri-based fund reported 57,760 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Shine Inv Advisory Ser accumulated 0.04% or 808 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc accumulated 146,083 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 214,200 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3,732 shares. Zacks Invest reported 59,263 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio.

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased Wright Medical Group Nv stake by 28,109 shares to 493,306 valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB) stake by 6,310 shares and now owns 39,246 shares. Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) was reduced too.