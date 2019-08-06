Tygh Capital Management Upped Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Position By $932,558; Masco (MAS) Shorts Raised By 7.44%

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) had an increase of 7.44% in short interest. MAS’s SI was 5.75 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.44% from 5.36M shares previously. With 3.32 million avg volume, 2 days are for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)’s short sellers to cover MAS’s short positions. The SI to Masco Corporation’s float is 1.97%. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 518,149 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) stake by 10.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc acquired 40,546 shares as Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 422,339 shares with $9.74 million value, up from 381,793 last quarter. Air Transport Services Group now has $1.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 311,010 shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) stake by 10,206 shares to 76,870 valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 8,353 shares and now owns 97,920 shares. Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 3,302 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 303,932 shares. Axiom Int Ltd Llc De reported 102,754 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,100 shares. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 696,045 shares. Red Mountain Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.27 million shares or 21.13% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Lc reported 89,246 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 25,835 shares. Pnc Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 2,385 shares. Castleark holds 289,198 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Tcw Grp Inc holds 0.12% or 552,718 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $826,809 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $21,690 were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Monday, May 13. Coretz Robert K. also bought $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Monday, March 18. On Wednesday, March 20 Johns Raymond E Jr bought $25,198 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 1,225 shares. $26,668 worth of stock was bought by Berger Michael L on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $50,100 was made by HETE JOSEPH C on Monday, March 18.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Transport Services Gr had 5 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of ATSG in report on Friday, February 8 to “Positive” rating.

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp has $52 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.83’s average target is 21.16% above currents $38.65 stock price. Masco Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 4.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.19 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 15.9 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.