Tygh Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by $3.96 Million; Scholtz & Company Holding in Dollar General (DG) Has Increased by $322,728

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 2,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 47,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 44,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.50M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 39.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 31,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 48,536 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, down from 80,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $92.55. About 290,078 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Ligand Licenses Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program to Roivant Sciences; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.70 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L, worth $283,750. Davis Todd C also bought $93,594 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares. Patel Sunil bought 1,000 shares worth $95,980.

