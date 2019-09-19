Tygh Capital Management Trimmed Position in Realpage (RP) by $5.16 Million; Tyvor Capital Increases Position in Mattel (MAT)

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 2.20M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss $311.3M; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Claims Mattel’s Mecard Toys Infringe on at Least Two of Spin Master’s Patents; 20/04/2018 – MATTEL – KREIZ TO GET TARGET ANNUAL CASH INCENTIVE OPPORTUNITY UNDER MATTEL INCENTIVE PLAN OF 150% OF BASE SALARY, UP TO MAXIMUM OF 300% OF BASE SALARY; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 26, SIZE OF THE BOARD WILL BE DECREASED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master sues Mattel for patent infringement on patents relating to award-winning Bakugan® toy; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT LEAD DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR RETIRING FROM BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel’s Credit Metrics Will Remain Weak Over the Next 12-18 Mos; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names New CEO as It Seeks Answer to Sales Slump — 4th Update; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 37.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 88,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 151,153 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90M, down from 240,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 278,486 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $58.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capri Holdings Limited by 88,083 shares to 49,417 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 199,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,686 shares, and cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Inc by 14,257 shares to 151,450 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 32,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38M for 51.62 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.