Tygh Capital Management Trimmed Position in Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) by $2.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Alexandria Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in American Tower New (AMT) by $992,092

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 65,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 214,959 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 280,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $25.43. About 358,814 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 07/03/2018 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Powe; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Deal Expected to Close by End of Year; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Double Rev to About $1.8B; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,099 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 39,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $215.66. About 1.19 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.50 million for 9.21 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 6,832 shares to 55,518 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albany Intl Corp Cl A (NYSE:AIN) by 32,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (NYSE:VAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 39,843 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 54,635 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Com Inc holds 331,254 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 90,401 shares. Gates Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 6.46% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation reported 530 shares stake. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Llc holds 1.04% or 644,295 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 282 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il accumulated 47,044 shares. Cipher Cap Lp holds 41,936 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.08% or 26,400 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 992,354 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 453,804 shares stake. Parametric Assoc Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 161,441 shares.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,370 shares to 28,041 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

