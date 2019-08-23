Tygh Capital Management Trimmed Mastec (MTZ) Holding as Share Price Rose; Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Lowered Its Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Share Value Declined

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 71.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 255,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 103,422 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, down from 358,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 194,744 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 86,181 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11M, down from 89,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $170.09. About 943,011 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $725.28 million for 15.41 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

