Tygh Capital Management Trimmed Littelfuse (LFUS) Position By $2.83 Million; Wageworks (WAGE) Sentiment Is 1.27

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) stake by 40.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 15,572 shares as Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)’s stock declined 10.56%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 22,555 shares with $4.12 million value, down from 38,127 last quarter. Littelfuse Inc now has $3.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $154.98. About 128,004 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M

Wageworks Inc (WAGE) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 95 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 75 sold and reduced their stakes in Wageworks Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 36.42 million shares, down from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wageworks Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 52 Increased: 64 New Position: 31.

Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 2.51% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. for 121,784 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 344,188 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 1.92% invested in the company for 1.82 million shares. The Colorado-based Elk Creek Partners Llc has invested 1.54% in the stock. Riverbridge Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 921,884 shares.

WageWorks, Inc. engages in administering consumer-directed benefits , which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits. It has a 213.92 P/E ratio. As of September 13, 2017, it had approximately 6.5 million employee participants from approximately 100,000 employer clients.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Corporation owns 315,930 shares. Etrade Management Llc has invested 0.04% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). King Luther Capital invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Connecticut-based Pier Cap Limited has invested 1% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 2,375 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 276,616 shares. 97,175 were reported by Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 802 shares. Nordea Management, Sweden-based fund reported 28,066 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company owns 1,760 shares. Morgan Stanley has 4,237 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Old Bank & Trust In reported 1,809 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Among 2 analysts covering Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Littelfuse has $190 highest and $17100 lowest target. $180.50’s average target is 16.47% above currents $154.98 stock price. Littelfuse had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”.

Analysts await Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.56 EPS, down 37.35% or $0.93 from last year’s $2.49 per share. LFUS’s profit will be $37.58M for 24.84 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by Littelfuse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.32% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $11,792 activity. 67 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares with value of $11,792 were bought by GRILLO ANTHONY.