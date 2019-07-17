Tygh Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Mastec (MTZ) by $12.24 Million as Share Price Rose; Coatue Management Lifted Its Intuit (INTU) Holding by $238.38 Million; Valuation Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 71.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 255,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,422 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 358,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 364,322 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 442.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 913,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.67M, up from 206,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $280.88. About 998,960 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 156,922 shares to 15,679 shares, valued at $57,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaplan Inc by 8,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.06M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, a New York-based fund reported 31,990 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 6,155 shares stake. Jupiter Asset stated it has 0.87% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.08% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 448,549 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 14,111 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Counselors reported 10,342 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs LP has 0.31% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Raymond James stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). New York-based New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd New York has invested 0.21% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Veritable LP has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 88 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com. Credit Suisse Ag reported 431,421 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Limited Liability has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Co reported 58,383 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 97,117 shares. Pnc Financial Gru has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Daiwa Secs Grp holds 143,600 shares. Fmr Limited Co invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.07% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 186,427 shares. Kirr Marbach And Limited In holds 3.81% or 325,519 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 716,661 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks invested in 198,405 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 6,912 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 50,640 shares. Principal holds 0.04% or 886,566 shares in its portfolio. Penn Management Inc owns 180,618 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio.

