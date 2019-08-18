Tygh Capital Management Trimmed Its Nice Systems LTD Spons Adr (NICE) Position; Shorts at Adtran (ADTN) Lowered By 5.73%

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NICE) stake by 38.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 41,324 shares as Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NICE)’s stock rose 12.58%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 64,806 shares with $7.94M value, down from 106,130 last quarter. Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr now has $9.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $151.51. About 212,627 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety

Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) had a decrease of 5.73% in short interest. ADTN’s SI was 1.05M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.73% from 1.11 million shares previously. With 408,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s short sellers to cover ADTN’s short positions. The SI to Adtran Inc’s float is 2.23%. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 164,412 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – ADTRAN Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 21/05/2018 – Adtran Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 30/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Asgn Inc stake by 43,261 shares to 137,193 valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) stake by 39,847 shares and now owns 102,421 shares. Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) was raised too.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NICE Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Israel’s Nice Q2 profit tops forecast, raises 2019 estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NICE-Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atos and NICE inContact Announce Partnership to Fuel Cloud Adoption for Hundreds of Thousands of Contact Center Agents – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE has $18500 highest and $125 lowest target. $145.71’s average target is -3.83% below currents $151.51 stock price. NICE had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13700 target in Friday, May 17 report. JP Morgan upgraded NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) rating on Thursday, April 18. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $150 target. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Friday, May 17 with “Market Outperform”. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Friday, August 9 by JMP Securities. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ADTRAN, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 0.54% more from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Verition Fund has 0.01% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 16,398 shares. Voya Limited Com has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Morgan Stanley owns 338,017 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 33,123 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 3.67M shares. Art Ltd has 71,273 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 17,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 1.56M shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 880,735 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 31,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Mgmt Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 941,981 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,681 shares. Bbt Cap Management Ltd Liability has 40,232 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 53,609 shares in its portfolio.