Tygh Capital Management Stake in Silicom LTD (SILC) Increased by $1.11 Million; Lakeview Capital Partners Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 29,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,044 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 97,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 8,585 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 19.14% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 15,572 shares to 22,555 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,920 shares, and cut its stake in Natera Inc.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.