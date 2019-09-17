Tygh Capital Management Stake in Mks Instruments (MKSI) Upped as Market Value Declined; Sound Shore Management Trimmed Citigroup (C) Stake by $14.06 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 200,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 3.40 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.19M, down from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 5.59 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 26/03/2018 – Citibank Announces National Digital Banking To Serve Clients Across the U.S; 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 11,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 60,965 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, up from 49,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92.54. About 199,937 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 200,600 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $181.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) by 55,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 499,515 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 119,329 shares. James Inv Rech holds 81 shares. Bb&T reported 0.04% stake. Synovus Finance Corporation has 0.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jnba holds 1,043 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Snow Mngmt Lp holds 6,528 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 109,449 shares. Sit Inv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cypress Llc (Wy) holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 45 shares. North Carolina-based Verity Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd reported 273,006 shares stake. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Aspen Investment Management holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,851 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,941 were accumulated by Torray Ltd. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.13% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt reported 3,660 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 608 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 8,273 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 1.49 million shares. Fisher Asset Llc owns 0.07% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 780,192 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson reported 0.21% stake. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 20,491 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc reported 189,030 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 400 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 85,842 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 52,070 shares to 72,000 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) by 55,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,537 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).