Tygh Capital Management Stake in Mks Instruments (MKSI) Raised by $885,269; Aperio Group Has Raised Holding in Entergy New (ETR)

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 11,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 60,965 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, up from 49,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 407,778 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 3,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 124,805 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85M, up from 121,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $115.08. About 1.09 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 14/03/2018 – NRC ISSUES CONFIRMATORY ORDER TO ENTERGY; 09/05/2018 – lohud.com: Breaking: Indian Point task force study urges Entergy to turn over property; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85, EST. $6.36; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Entergy And Subs Outlooks To Stable; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 19/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise: Entergy News Means LA Families Win Twice with Tax Reform; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 20/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Provides Burns & McDonnell Notice to Proceed as EPC Contractor for New Orleans Power Station; 09/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS GRAND GULF REACTOR IN MISS. SHUT FOR REFUELING

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $24.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 6,885 shares to 175,816 shares, valued at $18.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 23,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,445 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has 1.23% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Fiduciary Tru holds 17,381 shares. Whittier Trust has 608 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advsr has 0.03% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 1,000 shares. Clearbridge Lc holds 0% or 250 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company reported 52,959 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nordea owns 9,812 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc accumulated 2,818 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 12,366 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 15,300 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 4,325 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Valley National Advisers reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 36,627 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.02% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 11,293 shares to 260,961 shares, valued at $23.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 13,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,990 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).