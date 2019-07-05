Tygh Capital Management Position in Nice Systems LTD Spons Adr (NICE) Cut as Share Price Rose; General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose While Palouse Capital Management Lowered by $851,085 Its Holding

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NICE) by 38.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 41,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,806 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, down from 106,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $142.12. About 108,432 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 14/05/2018 – NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 31/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ActimizeWatch for Cloud-based Al to Slash Growing Cost of AML Compliance; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-Invents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled `Augmented Intelligence’; 10/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $93; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 58.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 94,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,267 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 161,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/04/2018 – Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery; 20/04/2018 – GE Poised For Best Day In Three Years After Results — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – The jump comes a day after GE fell as far as $12.73 per share â€“ the lowest level since July 2009; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: Announces Orders With Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity & Water, Ohgishma Power; 09/04/2018 – HPE: HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SIGNS MOU WITH SAUDI ARABIAN GE; 14/03/2018 – GE NAMES DUNCAN BERRY AS CEO OF LM WIND POWER; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Port of Long Beach Launches Data-Sharing Project with GE Transportation to Improve Cargo Flow Efficiencies Amid Record Volumes; 02/04/2018 – Baker Hughes explores sale of gas metering business

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 43,066 shares to 625,612 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 39,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Medical Group Nv.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $63.21M for 34.83 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,969 shares to 71,725 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros Incorporated reported 75,197 shares stake. Sage Financial Gp holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 3,972 shares. 290,990 are owned by Shelter Mutual Ins. 19.35M were reported by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 218,223 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt owns 15,367 shares. Crow Point Partners Lc reported 0.02% stake. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 11,783 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moody Bank Division invested in 750,511 shares. Eagle Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 20,924 shares in its portfolio. Architects Inc holds 0.18% or 10,194 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 25,603 shares. Gideon Capital has 58,151 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 27,957 shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson & Limited has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 45,777 shares.

