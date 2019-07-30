Tygh Capital Management Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Cut by $9.40 Million; Bank Of Nova Scotia Lowered Its Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $54.66 Million as Stock Declined

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 79,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 127,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 243,798 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 81.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 95,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,905 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 117,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $534.24. About 164,370 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33 million for 21.38 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. SANGHI STEVE had bought 20,000 shares worth $2.21M on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Lc holds 0.09% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 19,382 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 702,629 shares. Pitcairn Co reported 0.03% stake. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,667 shares. Ci Investments holds 0.02% or 23,430 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Citigroup holds 0.06% or 499,749 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.46% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Parametric Port Limited Liability has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 841,565 were reported by Ion Asset Mngmt Limited. Moab Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 2,090 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.22% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 253,380 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 39,405 shares to 175,572 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 27,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.09 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94M. 28,152 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $14.65 million were sold by GUTHART GARY S.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 56.59 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.