Tygh Capital Management Maintains Holding in Wex (WEX); Force Capital Management Lifted Holding in Autonation (AN) by $968,870 as Stock Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 6,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 55,518 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, up from 48,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.27. About 234,481 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX)

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 561,474 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain invested in 486 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 309,303 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 47 shares. First Mercantile Trust Commerce reported 660 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Prudential Financial stated it has 0.1% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 161,854 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Arlington Value Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 3.43 million shares. 6,019 are owned by Eaton Vance. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Highbridge Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 31,213 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc accumulated 14,679 shares.

