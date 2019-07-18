Tygh Capital Management Lowered Nice Systems LTD Spons Adr (NICE) Holding By $5.04 Million; Kemnay Advisory Services Has Cut Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position By $442,168

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) stake by 28.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 11,636 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)’s stock rose 75.80%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 28,641 shares with $1.10M value, down from 40,277 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc now has $5.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 820,073 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 12/04/2018 – 12 U.S. senators seek FCC probe of Sinclair news scripts, pause in Tribune review; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES 2Q MEDIA REV ABOUT $684.3M TO $688.4M; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON SALES ‘SHORTLY,’ RIPLEY SAYS; 21/05/2018 – FCC SAYS NO DECISION EXPECTED BEFORE JULY 12 ON SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: Removal Won’t Have Material Impact on Sinclair Because of Small PlayStation Subscriber Base; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Huffman: Huffman proposal closes loophole that allows Sinclair station buys; 16/05/2018 – Sinclair Research Appoints Mark Lane as Director of Business Development; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN (CORRECTS; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds to Media Reports

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NICE) stake by 38.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 41,324 shares as Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NICE)’s stock rose 19.28%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 64,806 shares with $7.94 million value, down from 106,130 last quarter. Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr now has $9.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $148.25. About 141,420 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Deal as Nondilutive to Non-GAAP EPS in 201; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 31/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ActimizeWatch for Cloud-based Al to Slash Growing Cost of AML Compliance; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, February 28.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.30 million for 21.36 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity. 395,000 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares with value of $21.76 million were bought by SMITH DAVID D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 78,936 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability reported 3.22M shares stake. Weber Alan W holds 0% or 180,000 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv reported 266,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp owns 6.80 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 103,529 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Ltd Liability Com holds 4,362 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 5,314 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 256,200 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Jane Street Group Limited holds 0% or 22,345 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 163,610 shares. 28,641 are held by Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 9,418 shares to 20,248 valued at $36.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 10,764 shares and now owns 60,350 shares. Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) was raised too.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $63.82 million for 36.34 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by JMP Securities. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson.

