Tygh Capital Management Lowered Its Casella Waste Systems A (CWST) Position by $535,041; Assetmark Increased Its Interpublic Group Cos Com (IPG) Holding

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc Com (IPG) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 45,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 531,241 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.00 million, up from 485,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names Three New Agency Partners to its Roster; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 29/03/2018 – Huge CEO Aaron Shapiro to Leave the IPG Digital Agency; 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”; 20/03/2018 – Lee Maicon Joins McCann N.A. as Chief Strategy Officer; 30/04/2018 – McCann Study Finds Three-quarters of Canadian Women Say There is No Gender Equality in the Workplace; 07/05/2018 – Momentum Worldwide Unveils “First Cut” – An Enhanced Golf Division In Partnership With The Moore Group; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – CONFIRMS THAT COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc A (CWST) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 13,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 318,723 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63M, down from 332,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 79,118 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 20/04/2018 – Casella Waste Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN’S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed VEDA Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IPG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 368.13 million shares or 1.96% less from 375.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 405,622 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd has 104,357 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 15,437 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Lp holds 0.29% or 287,026 shares in its portfolio. 5.85 million were accumulated by Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. 203,655 were reported by Veritable Limited Partnership. Pnc Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 174,538 shares. Nordea Invest Management has 17,293 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Morgan Stanley holds 1.24 million shares. Ariel Investments Limited Liability reported 7.26M shares stake. M&T National Bank reported 62,736 shares stake. Fenimore Asset Management holds 10,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds Portfolio Emg Mk (GMM) by 492,258 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $40.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Exchange Traded Fd Actv Incm Etf by 41,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,173 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra Com (NYSE:IFF).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. Another trade for 8,650 shares valued at $199,988 was bought by THOMAS DAVID M.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $56,479 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold CWST shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 40.65 million shares or 3.29% more from 39.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 2,553 shares. Us Bancshares De invested 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Aperio Grp owns 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 14,867 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 59,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% or 1.67M shares in its portfolio. Brant Point Inv Limited Com invested 0.15% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Mackenzie Fin has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 7,401 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 31,038 shares. 62,546 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 254,592 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fairpointe Capital Lc holds 0.1% or 63,258 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Bancshares Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11,497 shares to 60,965 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Industries Inc by 55,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

