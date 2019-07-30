Tygh Capital Management Lifted Silicom LTD (SILC) Holding; Neogen (NEOG) Sentiment Is 1.19

Neogen Corp (NEOG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 102 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 86 sold and reduced their stakes in Neogen Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 46.50 million shares, up from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Neogen Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 66 Increased: 75 New Position: 27.

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Silicom Ltd (SILC) stake by 29.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc acquired 29,187 shares as Silicom Ltd (SILC)’s stock declined 18.87%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 127,044 shares with $4.86 million value, up from 97,857 last quarter. Silicom Ltd now has $241.23 million valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 83,704 shares traded or 161.98% up from the average. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 19.14% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased Evolus Inc stake by 78,302 shares to 98,678 valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Strategic Education Inc stake by 46,048 shares and now owns 85,350 shares. Liberty Expedia Hold A was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.69. About 163,920 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has declined 17.53% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. It operates through two divisions, Food Safety and Animal Safety. It has a 61.58 P/E ratio. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation for 6.35 million shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc owns 436,426 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.47% invested in the company for 1.55 million shares. The Ohio-based North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has invested 1.81% in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 393,684 shares.

Analysts await Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. NEOG’s profit will be $15.14M for 60.94 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Neogen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.