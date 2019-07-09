Tygh Capital Management Lifted By $2.23 Million Its Omnicell (OMCL) Position; Nike (NKE)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Omnicell Inc (OMCL) stake by 94.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc acquired 27,930 shares as Omnicell Inc (OMCL)’s stock rose 3.85%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 57,458 shares with $4.65M value, up from 29,528 last quarter. Omnicell Inc now has $3.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.69. About 83,590 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference

Nike Inc (NKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 518 funds started new and increased holdings, while 470 sold and trimmed stakes in Nike Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 991.91 million shares, down from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nike Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 48 to 40 for a decrease of 8. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 430 Increased: 402 New Position: 116.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $88.3. About 3.27 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (Hk) Ltd holds 7.81% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. for 33,120 shares. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 175,757 shares or 7.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc has 6.89% invested in the company for 124,334 shares. The California-based Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca has invested 5.96% in the stock. Ycg Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 385,712 shares.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $138.79 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 35.46 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Limited stated it has 54,158 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 2,460 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 11,191 shares in its portfolio. Rhenman Prtn Asset Ab accumulated 100,375 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Co reported 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Monroe Bankshares & Mi has invested 0.68% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Aperio Grp Lc reported 0.01% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 307 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Coldstream Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 2,536 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 4,649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 19,339 were accumulated by Eam Llc. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,046 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $932,974 activity. $571,170 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by JOHNSTON DAN S. Taborga Jorge R. also sold $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Friday, February 1. PETERSMEYER GARY S also sold $59,155 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Tuesday, February 12.