Tygh Capital Management Increases Position in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG); Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Wright Investors Service Lowered Stake by $807,378

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 56.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 12,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,605 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 21,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 4.95M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 40,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 422,339 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74M, up from 381,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 187,747 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,772 shares to 17,078 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips claim against PDVSA tossed by arbitration panel – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Energy Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is ConocoPhillips Ready for a Rebound? – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv Management owns 10,221 shares. 86,615 are held by Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt. Kwmg Ltd Company reported 0% stake. First Bankshares Of Omaha stated it has 6,709 shares. Brown Advisory Securities holds 0.18% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 11,803 shares. Pggm Invests accumulated 0.63% or 1.84 million shares. Hillsdale Inv stated it has 620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hwg Hldgs Ltd Partnership holds 41 shares. Janney Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 178,098 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hartford Management Company holds 159,979 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Private Trust Com Na holds 0.23% or 16,547 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 1.13M shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Btim Corp has invested 0.71% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 19,733 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN) by 165,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,643 shares, and cut its stake in Trade Desk Inc Class A.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $876,585 activity. 5,700 shares valued at $117,280 were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Wednesday, March 20. $50,100 worth of stock was bought by HETE JOSEPH C on Monday, March 18. $25,198 worth of stock was bought by Johns Raymond E Jr on Wednesday, March 20. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $501,250 was bought by Coretz Robert K..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd owns 10,200 shares. Ameritas Partners, Nebraska-based fund reported 5,010 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Comm Mn has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 115,944 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 0.72% or 964,514 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 89,388 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prescott Gru Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.9% or 613,355 shares. 8,775 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd. Raymond James Associate reported 425,671 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 5,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Forest Hill Cap Ltd has 142,905 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 51,666 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ipg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). D E Shaw And Inc, New York-based fund reported 782,886 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,092 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These 2 stocks youâ€™ve never heard of are better ways to profit from Amazonâ€™s growth – MarketWatch” on February 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ATSG Elects Rob Coretz to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ATSG to Host Second Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Air Transport Services (ATSG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Transport Services Group Leveraging Its E-Commerce-Driven Growth Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.