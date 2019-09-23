Tygh Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Littelfuse (LFUS) by $2.93 Million; Adobe Sys (ADBE) Holder Fiduciary Trust Company Boosted Its Stake

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 73.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 16,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 39,228 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94M, up from 22,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $176.41. About 20,362 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 71.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 8,367 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, up from 4,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $277.27. About 911,261 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $35,838 activity. Shares for $10,930 were bought by MAJOR JOHN E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold LFUS shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 23.52 million shares or 2.51% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 2,231 shares stake. First Bank Of Omaha accumulated 24,572 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 7,511 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Foundry Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 8,387 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 1,554 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 25,500 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 3,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ashford Capital Mgmt has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). 457,929 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 4,300 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 0.05% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) or 900 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 93,695 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 14,918 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 19,313 shares to 18,451 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 102,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,156 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Littelfuse, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Littelfuse reports 2Q19 preliminary results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Littelfuse Mexico Operations Receives Manufacturing Excellence Award – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

