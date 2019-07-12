Tygh Capital Management Increased Holding in Bio Techne (TECH) by $2.15 Million as Stock Price Rose; Hite Hedge Asset Management Lifted Stake in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) by $9.41 Million

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 10,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,927 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 52,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $210. About 61,085 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 77.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 447,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.58 million, up from 575,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 365,804 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 255,073 shares to 103,422 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 25,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,391 shares, and cut its stake in Strategic Education Inc.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “First IPO on Chinaâ€™s Nasdaq-Style Tech Board Sparks a Small Frenzy – The Wall Street Journal” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Indian media mogul’s buyout buries the tech lead – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Tech beware: antitrust cop can think small too – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Markets Move Lower Ahead Of Powell Speech, Financials Drag In EU, Tech Continues Slide – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks Rise as Trade Optimism Lifts Tech – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

