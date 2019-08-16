Tygh Capital Management Holding In H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Was Upped; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Riverpark Advisors Increased Position by $474,487

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 80,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 327,374 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 247,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in H&E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 238,251 shares traded or 12.99% up from the average. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 1,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,583 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, up from 13,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $244.81. About 1.61 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alphabet, Marriott, Starbucks And More: ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For May 1 – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Forget FANG: These Hidden Stock Gems are Crushing It – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Is H&E Equipment (HEES) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Zacks.com” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I’m Pouring Ketchup On Bond Ratings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “H&E Equipment Services Announces 2018 Second Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2018.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8,353 shares to 97,920 shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolus Inc by 78,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,678 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0.01% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 489,679 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated reported 1.18M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.01% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 28,061 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 319,138 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 49,074 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 106,404 were reported by Ima Wealth. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 502,724 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested in 0% or 114,425 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 45,798 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Victory Management Inc holds 0% or 22,290 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn invested in 0% or 247,285 shares. 351,326 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Gru One Trading LP owns 6,848 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UAB, UnitedHealthcare reach tentative agreement on new contact – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group: A Low Dividend But Growing At 20% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,892 shares to 7,868 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,346 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 4.32M shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 51,799 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gp invested in 3,465 shares. Birinyi Associate has invested 1.46% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 734 shares. Leavell Mgmt owns 24,511 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Financial has 0.97% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Redmile Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 132,890 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.8% or 517,018 shares in its portfolio. Zweig invested in 1.22% or 44,266 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa has invested 2.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co invested in 2,783 shares. Columbia Asset, a Michigan-based fund reported 571 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 13,153 shares. The New York-based Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.64% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).