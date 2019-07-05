Tygh Capital Management Has Upped Position in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL); Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding Held by Palouse Capital Management Inc

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 8,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,068 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 87,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 760,903 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 28.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 39,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,572 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 136,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 206,208 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset accumulated 3,839 shares. Glenmede Na owns 6,445 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 0.66% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 8.35 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,342 shares. Aperio Grp Llc reported 0.04% stake. Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Independent Order Of Foresters has 4,070 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0% or 4,515 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cohen Steers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 73,375 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 47,693 shares. 16,003 are held by Yhb Invest Advisors. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 12,840 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,231 shares to 429,601 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,792 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $88,108 activity. Theisen Randall S had sold 2,370 shares worth $109,233. MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH sold 2,000 shares worth $92,000.