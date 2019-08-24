Tygh Capital Management Has Upped Its Kirby (KEX) Holding by $2.96 Million; Stock Rose; Sandhill Capital Partners Has Raised Bank Of America Co (BAC) Position by $915,867

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kirby Corporation (KEX) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 39,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 130,006 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, up from 90,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.32% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 434,716 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation Co (BAC) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 33,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 579,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00 million, up from 546,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.63 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Down 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 18/05/2018 – UOB ceasing foreign currency banknotes import in Taiwan; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – BofA Posts Gains in Equity Trading, Return on Equity: TOPLive; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers owns 229,645 shares. 365,987 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Inv. Bokf Na invested in 0.43% or 649,406 shares. Montgomery Investment Mngmt reported 206,985 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Northeast Consultants Inc reported 234,075 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Inc accumulated 0.82% or 18.26 million shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 1.04 million shares. Pennsylvania Tru Com reported 8,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated invested in 0% or 325 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.46M shares. Tctc Ltd Company holds 1.07M shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 65,614 shares to 214,959 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NASDAQ:NICE) by 41,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,806 shares, and cut its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co holds 28,656 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc reported 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). D E Shaw And Company stated it has 274,650 shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 19,634 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 3,162 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 353,374 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 30,146 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas-based Westwood Holdg Grp Inc has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 98,901 shares in its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Prudential Financial owns 31,532 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 3,450 shares stake. Scopus Asset Management Lp stated it has 1.42% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).