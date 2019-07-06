Tygh Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by $1.82 Million; As Cree (CREE) Shares Rose, Hap Trading Lowered Position

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 151,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,018 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 551,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 80,028 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.18% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 119,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, down from 286,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 844,331 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,400 activity.

Analysts await Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. STRL’s profit will be $8.50M for 10.91 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 357.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 108,878 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd reported 52,912 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% or 97,087 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 96,001 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 225,345 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 2.10 million shares. Blackrock holds 1.86M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 2,430 shares. 1.66M are held by Dimensional Fund L P. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested in 4,701 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp reported 475,364 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.02% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). 56,870 were reported by Ancora Limited Liability.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 13,787 shares to 210,494 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) by 29,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

More notable recent Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) CEO Joe Cutillo on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sterling Construction: Underfollowed, Bargain-Priced Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 4, 2019 : CRM, CTRP, YY, ADUS, VNET, GRBK, PKOH, STRL, CLAR, ADMS, GAIA, CPTA – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EMCOR Gains From Robust Construction Activity & Acquisitions – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs has 0.05% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 585,406 shares. Shelton Management invested in 0.03% or 396 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 11,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation reported 76,375 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 501,700 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 1.05% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). D E Shaw And Company reported 20,196 shares. Pnc Fin Services Grp reported 0% stake. Profund Advsr Limited Liability holds 18,368 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa has 3,857 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Baker Avenue Asset LP holds 24,370 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns accumulated 52,582 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 114,999 are held by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Fruth Inv reported 11,200 shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 63,913 shares to 103,713 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 179,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (Call) (ASHR).

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cree, Inc. (CREE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BWR Exploration Inc. Applauds Government of Manitoba – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, CREE – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CBS, CREE, UNFI – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.