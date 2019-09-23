Tygh Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Clean Harbors (CLH) as Market Valuation Rose; As Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shares Rose, S&T Bank Decreased by $362,934 Its Holding

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 59.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 79,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 214,819 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.27M, up from 135,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $77.27. About 132,639 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 4,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 148,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, down from 153,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 116,441 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold CLH shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.15 million shares or 1.57% less from 49.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.23% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Wellington Grp Inc Llp holds 0.09% or 5.46 million shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 0.02% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 10,799 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 27,100 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 201,294 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation has invested 0.08% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 30,323 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Aqr Capital Limited Co owns 1.18 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 40,051 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 166,942 shares. Hood River Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 216,845 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 527,029 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp Cl A (NYSE:AIN) by 36,726 shares to 60,752 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Holdings Inc by 88,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,898 shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.90M for 25.07 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 95 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 0.62% more from 44.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). 25,878 are held by Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Company. Captrust Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Franklin holds 132,000 shares. Philadelphia holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 149,174 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 47,478 shares. Fmr Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Advsr Asset owns 435 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). 837,493 are held by Principal Fincl Group Inc. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Profund Advsr Llc holds 0.02% or 5,256 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 348,154 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt owns 11,030 shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 22,060 shares to 346,930 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 11,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF).