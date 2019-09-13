Tygh Capital Management Has Raised Repligen (RGEN) Position By $1.35 Million; Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Sentiment Is 1.78

Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 41 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 23 sold and trimmed holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 10.89 million shares, up from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Farmers National Banc Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 22 Increased: 30 New Position: 11.

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Repligen Corp (RGEN) stake by 11.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc acquired 15,840 shares as Repligen Corp (RGEN)’s stock rose 43.41%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 151,290 shares with $13.00M value, up from 135,450 last quarter. Repligen Corp now has $4.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 149,597 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c

More notable recent Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Percentage Of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/30/2019: LX, KF, FMNB, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Reports Acquisition of Maple Leaf Financial Inc. & Subsidiary, Geauga Savings Bank – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 1,844 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) has declined 7.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017

Analysts await Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 10.34% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FMNB’s profit will be $8.85 million for 11.50 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Farmers National Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc holds 6.91% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. for 615,240 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 492,187 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Trust Co has 1.1% invested in the company for 262,724 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.09% in the stock. Zpr Investment Management, a Florida-based fund reported 28,514 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 36 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $120,494 activity.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company has market cap of $407.26 million. The firm offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; and night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, and brokerage and other services. It has a 12.27 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities.

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: RGEN, PI, WW – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/09/2019: ACHC,ACAD,RGEN – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IJT, RGEN, AJRD, STRA – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/09/2019: TLRY,ACHC,ACAD,RGEN – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.