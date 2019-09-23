Tygh Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Omnicell (OMCL) by $1.79 Million as Valuation Declined; Winslow Capital Management Lifted Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $38.62 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 104,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $380.46 million, up from 928,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $309.57. About 1.79 million shares traded or 44.36% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 20,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73 million, up from 57,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 373,838 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Merger or Not, Pacific Biosciences Needs to Deliver – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Illumina (ILMN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 560,697 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $159.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 73,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35M shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Llc accumulated 2,368 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 400 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.13% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 2,383 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.14% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 3,047 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 1,212 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.27% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 443,841 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr reported 13,845 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 2,000 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 0.87% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.2% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 35,200 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 0.21% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “OMCL CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – Stockhouse” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “OMCL Litigation Deadline: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “OMCL SEPTEMBER 16, 2019 DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell Inc. – Stockhouse” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.