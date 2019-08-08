Tygh Capital Management Has Raised Albany Intl Cl A (AIN) Position by $2.31 Million; Gilman Hill Asset Management Raised Position in Navient (NAVI) by $490,083

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Albany Intl Corp Cl A (AIN) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 32,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 97,478 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 64,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 172,951 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 44,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 338,544 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 293,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 1.84M shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 07/05/2018 – Navient Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT 1Q CORE EPS 43C, EST. 41C; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 15/03/2018 – Navient recognizes Wilmington employee for his efforts in supporting Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria; 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Made by AFL-CIO Reserve Fund and the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island; 24/05/2018 – Navient reelects board at annual shareholder meeting; 24/04/2018 – Navient Originated $500 M of Private Education Refinance Loans; 16/05/2018 – NAVIENT URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST AFL-CIO PROPOSAL; 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Reflects ‘Fundamental Misunderstanding of the Real Drivers of Student Loan Concerns’; 04/04/2018 – NAVIENT TO ENGAGE W/ CANYON TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL BOARD NOMINEES

More notable recent Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS: This Ain’t No Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Albany International Corp. Announces the Closing of a Secondary Offering – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Albany International Corp. Announces the Launch of a Secondary Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Mgmt Limited has 1.08 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 3,957 shares. 70,319 were accumulated by Scout Investments. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Moreover, Loomis Sayles & LP has 0.07% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Putnam Invs Ltd holds 0.01% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) or 70,138 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 212,967 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 69,740 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd stated it has 378,274 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Connable Office invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Fdx Advsr invested 0.01% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Kennedy Mgmt Inc has 0.27% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 159,519 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 8,967 shares. Zacks has 70,831 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr Inc owns 5,574 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 309,470 shares to 543,238 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) by 10,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,870 shares, and cut its stake in Trade Desk Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold NAVI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 2.13M shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Paloma Ptnrs stated it has 0.02% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Group Inc One Trading LP owns 5,621 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Llc stated it has 60,000 shares. Alps Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 1.01M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 63 shares. Merian Global (Uk) stated it has 197,156 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 244,747 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 716,767 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Cooperman Leon G accumulated 0.35% or 489,064 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Howe Rusling Inc accumulated 69 shares.

More notable recent Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Sinopec, Health Insurance Innovations, Navient, Ford and Delta – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), The Stock That Dropped 16% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Add Navient (NAVI) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,607 shares to 3,853 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 60,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,750 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).