Tygh Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Nice Systems LTD Spons Adr (NICE) as Stock Price Rose; Delta Capital Management Increases Position in Micron Technology (MU)

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NICE) by 38.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 41,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 64,806 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, down from 106,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $152.01. About 168,537 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service Options for Fast and Secure Customer Experiences; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML & Financial Crime Conference; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 22/03/2018 – NICE inContact Empowers Companies in Europe to Provide Exceptional Customer Experience with CXone

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 12.31 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $67.42 million for 34.55 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 6,832 shares to 55,518 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 39,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cullinan Inc accumulated 0.02% or 5,500 shares. Meritage Portfolio accumulated 122,337 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc owns 77,660 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Viking Invsts Limited Partnership has invested 0.54% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 86,350 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advsrs, California-based fund reported 63,500 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.17% or 211,349 shares. Moreover, Utd Asset Strategies has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pittenger And Anderson invested in 317 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 40,749 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 8,400 shares.

