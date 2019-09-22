Tygh Capital Management Has Lowered Its Pool (POOL) Holding by $3.67 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Spirit Airls (SAVE) Stock Value Declined, Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreased Its Stake

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 85.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 27,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 4,796 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 825,347 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pool Corp (POOL) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 19,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 18,451 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, down from 37,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $196. About 263,287 shares traded or 14.86% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66 million for 27.68 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) by 25,793 shares to 85,827 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Industries Inc by 55,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold POOL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Villere St Denis J And Lc reported 5.58% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). New York-based Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 3,078 are owned by Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Incorporated. Moreover, Us National Bank De has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 18,507 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 4,361 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 44,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 1,473 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 37,709 are owned by Natixis Limited Partnership. 51,526 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 9,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 43,858 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.02% or 11,800 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $100.62M for 6.47 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 161,868 shares to 297,668 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 83,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Northwest Nat Hldg Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 166,614 shares stake. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 2,814 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Ww Invsts accumulated 0.01% or 509,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Morgan Stanley invested in 214,439 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 119,811 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.75M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Paloma Com has invested 0.02% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Co reported 49,900 shares. 35,519 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Hodges Capital Management reported 244,325 shares. 615,065 are held by Primecap Mgmt Ca. Staley Capital Advisers owns 0.02% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 5,940 shares. Virtu Finance stated it has 5,349 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).